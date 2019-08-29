Heartbroken family of Northampton Town fan call for minute's applause after sudden death

A heartbroken family is asking for "the support of the football family" following the sudden death of a Northampton Town fan.

Cobblers supporter Harry Dunn was killed in South Northamptonshire on Tuesday (August 27) in a head-on collision near Croughton. He was 19.

But now, Mr Dunn's family is asking for the support of Cobblers fans everywhere this weekend by joining them in a minute's applause at the 19th minute in the Plymouth Argyle match.

In a heartfelt tribute on a Northampton Town Facebook group yesterday (August 29), Harry's uncle Christopher James wrote: "This is my nephew Harry Dunn, he has been a season ticket holder at Sixfields for a few years.

"Tragically he was killed on Tuesday evening in an RTC, my plea is that in the 19th minute on Saturday against Plymouth, that there be a minute's applause for him, 19 years old.

"As a family we are heartbroken and we would love the support of the football family."

Mr James has also called on Plymouth Argyle's supporters to join them in remembering Harry at the match this Saturday (August 31).

The post on Facebook has been met with an outpouring of support from fans.

One supporter wrote: "once a Cobbler always a Cobbler."

Another wrote: "So very sad - hope we can achieve this in his memory."

Meanwhile, detectives from Northamptonshire Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash on the B4031 on Tuesday.