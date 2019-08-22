Head 'tremendously proud' as almost half of Sponne School students bag top grades

Students receiving their GCSE results at Sponne School in Towcester today were delighted with their results.

Many students achieved multiple A* and A grades, and nearly half of the students attained at least one A* and A grades.

George Gambril, Naomi Cartwright and Hollie Reynolds

This performance pattern has continued for a ninth successive year with students attaining highly and showing better than average progress compared to their starting points at the end of Year 6.

Among the many elated students celebrating today were Matthew Martin, Naomi Cartwright, Alex Williams-Goldman, Helena Johnston and Abigail Tonkinson who all gained at least 8 top grades.

Evie Bramley and Joshua McConnell both gained 7 equivalent A* grades.

Lucy Rendell, Amy Glanville, Iona Mackenzie, Alice Truelove and Grace Patterson all achieved 6 top grades, and a further 8 students gained 4 or more.

Elsie Bryden also got a nod from headteacher Iain Massey, after she made the most progress from the end of key stage two.

Headteacher Mr Massey said: “I am tremendously proud of the achievements of all of our students at Sponne School.

"No matter what their starting point when they arrive, the majority have made exceptional progress and along with all my staff and governors I would like to congratulate them for working so hard and gaining what they deserved.

"Well done to all our students and their teachers in preparing them for their exams."