Have your say on changes to on-street parking in Northampton town centre

People are being asked to have their say on Northamptonshire County Council proposals for changes to on-street parking in Northampton town centre.

The changes aim to 'better manage' the high demand for parking spaces in the most popular town centre parking locations and encourage the use of parking bays, which are currently underused.

The proposal is to introduce a higher rate tariff for parking at the busiest and most popular locations while allowing motorists to park for longer in underutilised bays.

The proposed change from a standard rate, £1.20, to the higher rate tariff of £2 will affect all pay and display bays in Abington Street, George Row, Mercers Row and St Giles’ Street.

A proposed change from two hours maximum stay to a four-hour maximum stay will take place in Albion Place (all bays), Bridge Street (all bays south of Angel Street), Fetter Street (all bays), Guildhall Road (all bays south of Angel Street) and Spencer Parade (all bays).

Councillor Jason Smithers, county council cabinet member for highways and place, said: “The proposals reflect charging levels consistent with other areas of the country with the tiered amounts similar to many other towns and cities including Milton Keynes.

“The changes would benefit shoppers and local businesses, while also reducing the amount of traffic circulating looking for spaces.”

The proposals also aim to reduce congestion and incidents of obstruction from motorists looking for spaces or waiting in the road for spaces to become available.

The public consultation period will last 21 days, starting today (Thursday, 15 August) and closes on September 5, 2019.

More information will be available on the council’s website.