Police are appealing for help to find a missing 20-year-old woman.

Tonicha O’Brien was last seen in Northampton at the beginning of November.

She is described as white, 5ft 4in, of slim build, with straight, red, shoulder-length hair, brown eyes and a pale complexion.

Anyone who sees Tonicha or knows where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 regarding reference MPN1/3651/19.