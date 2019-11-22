Have you seen missing teenager Chloe?

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Northampton this week.

Chloe Colton was last seen in Northampton on Wednesday (November 20) walking along Spencer Bridge Road.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "She is described as dual heritage, 5ft 1in, of slim build, with dyed black hair with red streaks in it.

"When she was last seen, Chloe was wearing a red and grey Adidas jacket, grey jogging bottoms, black trainers and was carrying a small bag."

Anyone who sees Chloe or knows where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.