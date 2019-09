Police are appealing for information about a missing Northampton man.

Wayne Townsend was last seen in Duston at 8.45pm yesterday (Monday, September 16).

Wayne Townsend. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The 34-year-old was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.

Anyone who sees Wayne, or has information about where he is, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.