Have you seen Kaa? Six-foot long pet bull snake goes missing in Northampton

A six-foot long pet albino bull snake has gone missing in Northampton.

A Northampton man is asking for residents to keep their eyes open for his pet snake Kaa, who has gone missing in the town.

Have you seen Kaa the snake?

Kaa is a yellow-orange-white albino bull snake and is between six to seven feet long.

Owner Brendan Jaiser says his scaly pet went missing on Friday (August 23) from Collyweston Road, Rectory Farm.

He told the Chronicle & Echo: "He's such a big snake I normally let him out in the room.

"I nodded off for about half an hour, and when I woke up he was gone.

Owner Brendan says he is "gutted" to see Kaa go missing.

"He must have climbed out the window and down the washing line, because all the doors were closed."

Brendan is now asking anyone who spots Kaa while out in Northampton to call him on 01604 411551.

While Kaa is not normally aggressive, Brendan asks that anyone who sees the snake not to get too close and to instead call him as soon as possible.

Bull snakes can be kept as pets in the UK, are not venomous and typically eat mice. However, like all snakes, they can become aggressive when provoked or feel they are in danger.