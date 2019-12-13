Have you seen Erica? Help needed to find missing woman from Northampton

Officers are appealing for help to find a missing 27-year-old woman from Northampton.

Erica Jade Scarley-Jones is still believed to be in Northampton after she was last seen in the town on Tuesday (December 10).

Erica Jade Scarley-Jones has gone missing. Photo courtesy of Northamptonshire Police

She is described as white, 4ft 12in, of small build, with blue eyes and short red hair.

Erica was last seen wearing black jeans, a black top, black shoes with a love heart on them and carrying a handbag and baby bag.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPN4/3904/19.