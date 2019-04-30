Hats off to award-winning Northampton College students

Two Northampton College students will see their work exhibited as part of an international display having been honoured by one of the leading bodies in cutting-edge fashion.

Millinery students Olivia Morton and Rachel Matthews will have their hats featured in an exhibition curated by judges of the annual competition held by The Worshipful Company of Feltmakers – a specialist body set up to champion the art and design of headwear across the world.

Rachel Matthew's design.

'Unveiled - The Craft of Millinery' is supported by the Feltmakers Livery and will take place at The ArtWorkers Guild as part of London Craft Week.

Rachel’s hat won second prize in the overall competition, earning her a £1,000 prize, while Olivia was named the winner of the artwork and presentation category and will receive £250.

Both girls are students at Northampton College’s Booth Lane Campus.

Millinery teacher Rachel Maughan said: “The standard of the Feltmakers Awards is incredible. It has been increasing year-on-year and the entries are from some of the very best fashion students across the world, so for two Northampton College students to get this recognition is a huge achievement.

“Having their work featured in one of the industry’s most iconic displays is an unbelievable opportunity to make a name for themselves and create an impression with some of the leading lights in millinery.”

The students will have the chance to attend the annual Feltmaker’s Banquet in London where the awards for the winning designs will be presented

Their success follows in the footsteps of former Northampton College Melissa Mehrtens, who won the overall competition in 2015 – giving her the chance to work for a designer who supplies headwear to the Royal Family.

Melissa, who cites Alexander McQueen as her design hero, scooped the £1,200 first prize and enjoyed a work experience placement with Rachel Trevor Morgan, milliner to the Duchess of Cambridge.