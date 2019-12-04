Harry Dunn's mother calls for Donald Trump meeting at protest outside Buckingham Palace

Harry Dunn's mother repeated calls to meet Donald Trump and Boris Johnson during a demonstration outside Buckingham Palace last night (Tuesday, December 3).

The Northamptonshire family has been fighting for answers ever since Anne Sacoolas left the UK claiming diplomatic immunity after the fatal crash near Croughton in August.

Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles talks to the media outside Buckingham Palace. Photo: Getty Images

Charlotte Charles and the Justice4Harry banner joined the hundreds of protestors outside the royal residence as the US president joined the Queen, British politicians and other Nato leaders for a reception.

Family spokesman Radd Seiger said they 'wanted to make their feelings known' to the political leaders to encourage them to pressure the US to send Mrs Sacoolas back to the UK.

The parents met the president in the Oval Office in October as they raised awareness of their campaign in the US and were told Mrs Sacoolas would not be returning as she sat in the next room in case they wanted to meet her.

Mr Trump described the Dunn-Charles family as 'lovely people' yesterday but repeated that the suspect has diplomatic immunity, adding: "We're trying to work something out."

The family also wants to meet Mr Johnson to find out exactly what has been done to 'clear obstacles to justice', as he and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab claim.

READ MORE: Harry Dunn family ramps up pressure ahead of demonstration outside Buckingham Palace during Trump visit