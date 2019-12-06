Harry Dunn's family 'disgusted' as CPS refuses to meet after five weeks of waiting for Anne Sacoolas decision

Harry Dunn's family are 'disgusted' after again being turned down for a meeting with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) with fears growing about a conspiracy involving the UK and US governments.

It has now been more than five weeks since Northamptonshire Police handed prosecutors the complete file on their investigation into the crash outside Croughton in August.

Harry Dunn

The Northamptonshire family has been fighting for the driver, Anne Sacoolas, to return to the UK after claiming diplomatic immunity, with the hope they may be extradicted if charged with a crime.

They travelled to the CPS' East Midlands base in Nottingham to meet the lead prosecutor to find out what is behind the delay, considering the suspect has admitted causing the accident and there is CCTV footage of it.

Harry’s step-father and 'second dad', Bruce Charles, said the wait is 'eating away inside us' and leaving the family 'convinced' the governments are interfering.

"We have a right to know and are being fobbed off yet again," he said in a statement.

"We are disgusted at the prosecutor’s latest refusal to meet us and her persistent statements that she cannot tells us when the charge will be authorised.

"We are sick and tired of her telling us how sorry she is for our loss, offering condolences and understanding our frustration. They are just empty words. Something must be up."

A CPS spokesman said the chief crown prosecutor will meet with Harry’s parents as soon as is it possible to provide them with an update.

“We appreciate how difficult this time must be for Harry’s loved ones and understand that his family are seeking answers.

“However, whilst the case is under active consideration, we are unable to meet with Harry’s family to discuss its progress.

"The CPS is carefully considering all the available information, including the impact on Harry’s family, in order to make an independent and objective charging decision."

Family spokesman Radd Seiger argues the CPS is not following the Victims Code, which says victims of crime are entitled to meet with prosecutors 'where possible'.

"Sadly, the CPS could not have made Harry’s family’s lives any more miserable if they had tried," he said.

"Like the rest of us, they are simply entitled to expect that the authorities will do the right thing and comply with their statutory obligations following a serious crime like the one that took Harry’s life."

Meanwhile Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has agreed to meet the family, who are also seeking a second audience with US President Donald Trump.