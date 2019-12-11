Harry Dunn family 'pained' by thought of Anne Sacoolas celebrating Christmas as they cannot bear to think about it

Harry Dunn's parents say they cannot bring themselves to think about Christmas as they continue to fight for justice for their son.

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn appeared on ITV chat show Lorraine this morning (Wednesday, December 11) - more than three months since the fatal crash in Northamptonshire.

Harry's mum told Lorraine Kelly the thought of Anne Sacoolas, who has admitted to causing the accident, preparing for the holidays in the US 'pains them'.

"We try not to think about it because it really does pain us to think that she might be over there with her big Christmas tree up and doing all her Christmas shopping for her three children and we're not even able to step outside the door to do any Christmas shopping," she said.

Tim said Christmas was Harry's favourite time of year as having such a large family meant he 'got the best of both worlds' meaning it would be a struggle to celebrate without him.

"He had four or five Christmas jumpers, he loved it that much, he would be the first to wear one at work and he would wear one all the way through," he said.

Harry Dunn

Charlotte said she cannot bring herself to go Christmas shopping and has just done some online for the 'tiny' members of the family.

The parents told Lorraine they are focusing on getting justice for Harry, as they promised him on the night he died.

"If you make a promise to your children, you don't break it and we will do anything we can to see it through."

When asked how Harry's twin brother Niall is doing, Charlotte said he is struggling like the rest of the family.

"He doesn't know what each day will bring or how he's going to get through each day," she said.

Lorraine gave her support to the family, saying she does not know how Mrs Sacoolas lives with herself, as she is yet to return to the UK.

Harry's parents have travelled back to the US to raise awareness of their campaign having previously met President Donald Trump in the White House in October.

They will also be liaising with their American lawyers about the legal actions against Mrs Sacoolas and the Trump administration.