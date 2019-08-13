Happy birthday to Northampton's Eileen who is 100 today

Eileen Rouse is gearing up today to receive her telegram from the Queen as she celebrates her milestone birthday.

Eileen, who was born in Leicester, moved to Northampton in 1948 after her husband got a job at a shoe factory in the town centre.

The pair got married in 1941 and the couple eventually moved to the town seven years later, living first in Whitehills and then in Boughton, before they went on to have three children.

Eileen, who has experienced two world wars and has lived under four monarchs in her lifetime, is the second of five residents to celebrate their 100th birthdays in 2019 at St. Christopher's Care Home in Abington Park Crescent.

Manager of St. Christopher's Care Home, Sarah Clarke said: "Eileen is always eager to take part in the varied programme of activities in the home, including such things as the Easter Bonnet Parade, and she attends the various events that take place during the year".

Born and brought up in Leicester, she was one of five children and had two brothers and two sisters. Her father was a wine salesman and she went on to work in the Midland Bank - now part of HSBC.

It was only after suffering a stroke that Eileen moved into St. Christopher's Care Home in Abington Park Crescent nine years ago.

Today, Eileen will be celebrating her 100th birthday with family, friends and staff at St. Christopher's who are throwing a party for her.