The Northampton branch of Haircuts4Homeless UK is looking for a new venue in efforts to help more of the less fortunate in the area.

At little over three months old, the group has given around 30 free haircuts to homeless people, operating on the first Wednesday of every month at Oasis House.

Lace Brown, team leader and founder of the group, said that she was inspired to get involved by other branches she had seen online. As a hairdresser already, it seemed like a natural fit.

Some of the volunteers with Stewart, the founder of Haircuts for Homeless.

She said: "I saw a post about the Milton Keynes branch of Haircuts4Homeless where a man went in looking all sad and distant, only for him to brighten up once his hair had been cut.

"It isn't a privilege that everyone can enjoy easily.

"I just think it brightens up the day really. It makes them feel much better about themselves and obviously makes them a bit more presentable.

"They get to have a chat with us, with someone different, which is a nice change."

The volunteers are looking for another venue.

The branch has been operating out of Oasis House, which includes several flats provided as part of Northampton Hope Centre.

With help from the national Haircuts4Homeless charity, which provides the local group with hair-cutting supplies as well as masks, hand gel and gowns, the group can offer the service completely for free.

But only those who are signed up to Hope Centre's services can enjoy the haircuts.

This has led to a search for new premises that might be willing to share their space with the charity.

Lace added: "Because some homeless people don't want to come into the Hope Centre, for whatever reasons, we just wanted to help more of them by offering another location as well.

"There are lots of places where there is useable space, especially since we only need it for two hours a month.

"It's just knowing who to contact to get it set up.

"It isn't just a haircut we provide. It's having someone to talk to, making them feel better and giving them a nice new appearance."

The founder hopes they can secure a space for use on the first Wednesday of every month, at a similar time to that which is currently in use.

Anyone who is interested in contacting the group can find them on Facebook.