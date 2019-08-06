Hair salon in Northampton in the running for top national awards

Independent firm G&E McIntyres has been named as one of the best hair salons in the country after being shortlisted for a quartet of industry honours.

The family-run hair salon, based at Unit 6A, The Ridings in St Giles Street in town, is being considered for a brace of prizes at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2019, while two of its staff have also been shortlisted for gongs.

The company caught the attention of a host of industry experts on the awards judging panel to be selected as a finalist in one of the Salon of the Year categories, as well as in the Team of the Year category.

G&E McIntyres beat hundreds of other UK salons to make the final six in the Salon of the Year section for independent ventures with an annual turnover of less than £350,000.

In addition, the firm's Korey Grantham is one of just six stylists in Britain to be nominated for Stylist of the Year, while Alfie Sanderson has been shortlisted as one of the best emerging talents in the Assistant/Junior of the Year category.

The 21st annual awards will be announced at a black-tie event on Monday, September 9, at the Park Plaza Hotel in Westminster Bridge, London.

The event aims to promote professionalism, innovation and excellence in UK hairdressing, while recognising individuals and teams who work hard to raise the profile of the industry.

Salon owner Gavin McIntyre said: "We have worked really hard at shaping a thriving salon and we’re delighted to be nominated.

"I’m so proud of our team for delivering a high level of excellence day in, day out, and for producing such a beautiful business – it’s totally a team effort.”

Speaking of the team nomination, Mr McIntyre added: “My goal is to champion my team as much as possible.

"I realised there was so much more momentum in the business when I focused on everyone’s well-being and when I valued team integration and connection just as much as professional output.

"This nomination is a whole team effort, because everyone brings ideas to the table and contributes to the overall success of the salon.

"It’s a simple equation -- genuinely be interested in building a team and your people will do well at their job."

Korey, of Northampton, was thrilled to hear she had made the shortlist for Stylist of the Year, saying: "Hairdressing is where I come alive and it’s a joy to meet people all day as well as continually grow in technique.

"I have the most supportive managers who I owe so much to – they believe in me and this makes me want to do a brilliant job and invest back into the salon.

"It’s a delight to come to work.”

The judges felt Korey was strong in her technical and relational skills, while also standing out for her customer care, extensive product knowledge and commitment to keeping up-to-date with the latest industry trends.

Alfie has been shortlisted in the Assistant/Junior of the Year category, which recognises trainees who display outstanding promise.

He said: “I’m so grateful to my amazing mentors who have given me lots of opportunities to grow and learn. I love hairdressing and I’m absolutely thrilled to make the finals.”