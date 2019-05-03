Hair salon celebrates 15 years at the heart of Northampton neighbourhood

A Northampton neighbourhood's hair salon is celebrating its 15th anniversary by thanking each and every customer who steps through the door.

While businesses and shops have come and gone on St Leonard's Road, Thomas Egan and the team at Walk In Hair have been taking care of customers for 15 years.

To say thank you, every customer who takes a seat in front of their mirrors until May 17 has a chance of pulling a prize from their raffle tin - from a free bottle of product to having their hair done for free.

It's owner Thomas' way of showing his fans how much he appreciates their support since he first opened the shop on April 30, 2004.

He said: "We have found it tough and challenging, and yet we're reassured that with our loyal customers we can continue to reach further milestones.

"We have customers who have been with us the whole 15 years, and some of our staff have stayed with us for over 10 years now too. It's great to have customers who just pop in for a coffee and a chat, even when they aren't getting their hair done.

"I want to thank everyone on the team for their hard work and dedication, and my sister Helen Sabroche for everything she has done too."

Thomas opened the shop in 2004 to pursue his dreams of owning his own salon.

He said: "I always knew I didn't want to work for someone else. Back home in Ireland, there was a man who owned his own salon who was very creative and I always liked his style.

"When I went for my first day of salon training, I just got the bug for it. I just liked meeting people.

"When people get a good haircut they just walk out the door feeling good and looking good. There's nothing better."

For more information, find Walk in Hair on their Facebook page.