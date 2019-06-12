Gymnasts, singers and Bollywood dancers will go head-to-head in Northampton's Rising Star final

A dozen acts are preparing to take to the stage for the Grand Final of Northampton’s Rising Star 2019.

The twelve finalists will compete at the Spinney Theatre in Northampton on Saturday, June 29, following a series of auditions held in March.

Hoping to impress the judges are Liam Carter, Kerry School of Irish Dance, Gymnast duo Two of Diamonds, Bollywood dancers Bolly Fusion, dancer Diante Lodge and many more. The judging panel has been confirmed and will consist of Rising Star producer Tommy Gardner, singer-songwriter Vickii Stocker, international dance champion Andrzej Mialkowski and singer-songwriter Samantha Harvey.

Samantha was in Northampton last year as the main support act for Craig David during her concert at Northamptonshire County Cricket Ground.

With her YouTube channel boasting nearly two million subscribers, this young social media sensation will be performing live during the show.

Also appearing on the night will be the show’s 2018 winners Gymnastricks and Audience Choice winner Tilly Halladey.

Producer Mr Gardner said: “We are now in the third year of Northampton’s Rising Star and since we have started over 100 acts have passed through the auditions room.

"This year we have another incredible 12 finalists and I cannot wait for what will be a fantastic celebration of talent and of course, a very strong competition.”

Tickets can be bought online from www.northamptonsrisingstar.co.uk for the grand final.

All proceeds will be supporting Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Northampton.