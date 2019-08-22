Guilsborough staff and students 'delighted' with GCSE results

Members of Guilsborough Academy community are 'very proud' of their students in this the school’s 60th year.

The year group worked 'extremely hard' and were supported by the excellent staff and supportive parents and carers to achieve their brilliant results.

Particularly pleasing were their achievements in English, mathematics and science with 87%, 86% and 87% of students respectively achieving a grade 4 pass or above.

Mrs Swales, principal of Guilsborough Academy, said, “We are delighted with the results our Year 11 students have achieved this year.

"These results, along with their wonderful personal qualities, will allow them to follow their pathway of choice moving into the next phase of their careers.

"We wish them every success for the future.”

The following students were the highest achieving:

Rachel Baker,

Luke Munro,

Emily Hallsworth,

Daisy Kay,

George Eveleigh,

Tony Deare,

Anna Ryan Rochelle,

Alexander Lett,

Matilda Morley,

Daisy Miller,

Lucy Doran

Isaac Vann.

However, a special mention also goes to Lucy Elford, Abigail Stone, Luke Ainsworth, Louise Copson, Sophie O’Brien, Euan Smith, Sophie Copson, Lucy-Jane Kirby, Harriett Berridge, and Honor Corr for making the most progress, since joining Guilsborough Academy.