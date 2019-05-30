'Greedy' developers criticised over plans to build on former Northampton school site

Shocked residents have objected to 'massively changed' plans to build on a former school site in Northampton.

Redrow Homes gained outline planning permission in January to build bungalows, affordable housing and other homes on the former Parklands Middle School site in Devon Way.

But residents living near the site are now outraged after finding that the developer's full application to Northampton Borough Council - for 132 homes - contains previously unmentioned flats and no bungalows - potentially increasing the number of cars on the estate above the original estimates.

With three nearby schools, residents fear congestion levels would become intolerable.

A total of 28 objections have been lodged so far with many taking issue with Redrow's changes to the original plan, which would see the flats overlook gardens in Druid's Way.

Some also believe that trees have been removed from the original plan so that extra homes can be squeezed onto the site.

One resident, appearing to direct his comments at Northamptonshire County Council, who previously owned the land, said: "Us residents of Parklands have been lied to about this. But I guess it just boils down to how much money you can make from selling the land and bowing down to the demands of Redrow. I hope you're all happy."

Another said: "The plans have changed dramatically since the first submission and the local residents aren't being listened to at all - and at the end of the day they're the ones it's going to affect."

Another said: "These plans show greed and profit incentives only."

And another said: "I know the development can't be stopped but please stop being greedy, stop thinking about the pound signs and think of the people whose homes are backing onto the development."

Following yesterday's decision by ward councillor Mike Hallam to call the application in, councillors on the borough council's planning committee will determine it in the coming weeks.

Redrow has been contacted for comment.