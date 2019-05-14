Great-grandad will join Rugby team's 200-mile cycle to Exeter to support cervical cancer

A great-grandfather is set to cycle from Northampton to Exeter to help a mum-of-two with cervical cancer.

Stuart Manson, who will turn 80 next week, will set out from his home in Milton Malsor on embark on the 200-mile journey first thing tomorrow (May 15).

Jos Cervical Cancer Trust is the UKs only dedicated charity offering support and information to women of all ages and their loved ones affected by cervical cancer and abnormalities.

He will take on the three-day challenge with over 50 other friends, family and neighbours to raise funds for Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust, in support of mother-of-two Jo Painter, from Bugbrooke.

The young mum was devastated in in 2018 to be diagnosed with cervical cancer.

But this week, over 50 of Jo and husband Neil's friends and family have committed to the challenge of raising money for the fund.

Now, they have smashed their original goal of £20,000 and have hit more than £33,000 so far.

Over 50 people are on board to take on the 200-mile journey to Exeter.

Read more about Jo's battle against cervical cancer here.

Stuart said: "When I heard what Jo and her husband and their family had gone through and of the proposed challenge to raise money for the trust, I just felt I had to join to try to make a difference.

''I feel I have had an extraordinarily fortunate life, particularly in enjoying good health and having a wonderful family myself and this was an opportunity to, in a sense, put something back'.

"'I will be 80 just after this event and I thought what a fantastic birthday present it would be if I could complete this challenge and raise a decent sum of money for such a worthwhile cause''.

In fact, Stuart has raised almost £2,000 alone and help the group of friends raise more than £33,000.

For more information, visit the group's JustGiving page.



The day after the riders are due in Exeter, Northampton Saints play Exeter Chiefs in their last rugby game of the season.

Both clubs have been pledged their support to the NOR2EXE challenge, with the Saints having the Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust logo on their match

shirts at home to Bath.

There will be 300 Northampton to Exeter cycle supporters at the match, celebrating their achievement and the Exeter Chiefs are running a coaching session for the Bugbrooke Mini team on the morning of the match.