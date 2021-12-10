The fund will help support refugees in Northamptonshire. (File picture).

A grant-making foundation has launched a new fund to support Afghan refugees in Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation has launched the ‘Northamptonshire Welcome Fund’ to help refugees facing hardship.

The fund has been established thanks to an initial appeal that saw public donations and two business donors; Archways Estate Agents and Barratt Homes.

The donations and any other subsequent donations from the ongoing appeal will provide grants to community groups and charities to provide a broad range of assistance to address hardship for refugees, including families from Afghanistan.

Rachel McGrath, deputy CEO and grants director of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: ‘We have been deeply moved by the generosity and support by the general public through a local ongoing appeal and our very generous donors.

“We have already made an award to Northamptonshire Emergency Response Corps to directly support Afghan families and we already have £21,000 to award via community groups and local charities to help refugee families and individuals be supported and feel safe.”

Amer Alkhalil, managing director at Barratt Homes Northampton, added: ‘We are so pleased to be able to support Northamptonshire Community Foundation and the important work its doing.

“It is important to us as a leading housebuilder to recognise and support local charities and organisations who help the communities near our developments.”