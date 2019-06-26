Granddaughter recreates wedding cake for Northampton grandparents' diamond anniversary

Anthony and Eileen Etheridge were left stunned at their anniversary party after their granddaughter recreated their three-tier wedding cake with identical icing.

The couple who married at St Peter & St Paul’s Church in Abington in 1959, celebrated 60 special years together last Thursday, and received a special anniversary card from HM The Queen in the post.

Amateur baker Steph spent hours baking the three-tier cake and icing it for her grandparents anniversary party.

On Saturday granddaughter Steph Addington surprised her nan and pap with their replica wedding cake at their diamond wedding party.

Steph, who is a self-taught baker, found their old silver cake stand and bought 1950s wedding decorations online to recreate the masterpiece.

She also recreated the fondant cats and iced the chocolate and vanilla cake just like the original.

Steph said: “They really would do anything for their family and are an amazing, inspiring, older generation couple. I love them to bits.”

The cake is identical to what it looked like 60 years ago.

The loved-up parents-of-four have changed their hobbies over the years but 83-year-old Anthony is still a keen angler.

Now the pair take things easy but still enjoy going on walking holidays in the Lake District and like to sit and relax in the evenings with a box of chocolates and a good book.