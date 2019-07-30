Graffiti tribute to protest group Extinction Rebellion appears in Northampton town centre underpass

A fresh piece of street art has appeared in a Northampton underpass in a nod to a climate change protest group.

Emporium Way, which links Sheep Street and Market Square, has been transformed over the past year using graffiti art and renovation work.

"Tell the Truth (The Great Wave) 19".

This week, new artwork by national graffiti artist UncleStubble2 has been unveiled in a nod to the protests by climate change group Extinction Rebellion.

The group has been protesting across the country by blocking major roads and transport routes - including an infamous event in April where they disrupted Tube travel for three days.

Now, a five-metre long graffiti piece has appeared in Northampton entitled "Tell the Truth (the great wave) 19", featuring the Extinction Rebellion logo and a reimagining of Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai’s work ‘The great wave off Kanagawa’.

Artist Uncle Stubble said: “I am by no means a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion. I can’t give you all the facts and figures, but I do know that to see so many grandmas, grandpas, mothers, fathers, teens and kids, getting up, and getting involved to make this land a better land, is amazing and inspiring. I hope they succeed, and in a strictly non-violent way. This is my dedication and thanks to them all. There is hope for the future.”

The work to transform Emporium Way was spearheaded by community group NorFAMton, who aimed to relaunch the run-down underpass as an "urban art gallery" and a space for outdoor events.

NorFAMton co-founder Shereen Ingram said: “We’re so grateful to Uncle Stubble to come and share his work with us, especially with such an important message. Anyone can come down to Emporium Way and see the work that’s been done to brighten up the space.”

For more information on NorFAMton - or to get involved as an artist, food van or entertainer at their second annual FAMfest this Autumn - contact norfamton@gmail.com or visit their Facebook or Instagram page.