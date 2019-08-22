Grades at Northampton School for Boys 'maintain outstanding' previous GCSE results

Progress and attainment levels were 'exceptionally strong' across the board at Northampton School for Boys (NSB) today, headteacher Richard Bernard says.

Twenty per cent of all GCSE entries at NSB were graded at 8 or 9 (the former A* grade) and almost a third of all entries were graded at 7 (former grade A and above).

Since the current system was introduced traditional U-A grades have been dropped, instead for a 9-1 scale, called progress and attainment 8.

Three number grades, 9, 8 and 7, correspond to the old-style top grades of A* and A - this is designed to give more differentiation at the top end.

The attainment 8 score measures the achievement of a pupil across eight different subjects. The progress 8 score shows how they have improved during secondary school, compared to other pupils who were at the same level when they finished primary school.

The top performing student for attainment at NSB is Zakariya Alamin who bagged a phenomenal 10 grade 9, and 1 grade 8.

While Josh Fuller got the highest levels of progress from key stage 2 to key stage 4, averaging an estimated 2.82 grades per GCSE entry above national expectations.

Headteacher, Richard Bernard, said: “I am absolutely delighted for all the students and staff that they have been rewarded with such a fantastic set of grades, which maintain the outstanding GCSE outcomes at the school in recent years.

"With academic outcomes well above national expectations, national and international excellence in school representative Sport and the Arts, as well as a thriving extra-curricular and residential programme, the educational package at NSB is truly stand-out provision for our students."

Seventy-two percent of students also gained a minimum of a grade 5 in both English and maths.

Sarah Bradley-Brophy, the director of sixth form, said: “What is really important is that so many boys seeking a place in our Sixth Form have got the grades needed to begin their A Level/BTEC courses.

"Their excellent levels of GCSE achievement will provide the strongest foundation for their key stage 5 studies and will also firmly support their applications to the best universities or employment routes post 18."

"English, maths and science progress levels are also anticipated to be in the top percentiles in England for boys’ achievement.”

Outstanding individual performers are:

11 Grades 8/9 – Zakariya Alamin / Liam Rhodes

10 Grades 8/9 – Samuel Campion

9 Grades 8/9 – Jacob Benhayoun, Cameron Allen, Phong Ta

8 Grades 8/9 – Fergus Scott, Luca Wyatt, Mohammed Islam, Hrishikesh Dave, Zachary Frost, Joshua Murphy, Joshua Fuller, Harrison Shaw-Whiting, Joel Jomon

7 Grades 8/9 – Henri Berry, Luke Hedley, Liam Pickering, Henry Baillie, Benedict Hawkins, Bises Bhari, Edward Jennings

Helen Kennedy, the head of year, added: “This year group have not only done tremendously well academically but have also excelled in their extra-curricular achievement.

"The cohort boasts the number one ranked school U16 rugby team in England and also includes several international sportsmen and superb artists, musicians and actors who have been justly rewarded for their efforts.

"We have every confidence that these students will go on to great success in their future lives and careers. I am very proud of them.”