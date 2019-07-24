Grab your bucket and spade: 'Northampton by the Sea' returns to Market Square for summer

The seaside returns to Northampton this summer with the arrival of the popular giant sandpit in the Market Square.

Enjoy the fun of the beach all the way up until August 31 this year in Northampton, with ice cream vans, fairground attractions and rows of deck chairs to help make town centre a hang out spot for the whole family.

1. Fun in the Sun A giant sandpit, deck chairs, fairground rides and peek-through photo boards will be available for everyone to enjoy this summer.

2. Grab your bucket and spade 'Northampton by the Sea" has returned for another summer in the Market Square.

3. Catch some rays The free family-friendly attraction will be open seven days a week, weather permitting, from 10am to 4pm.

4. Here to stay all summer Of course, the market will be home to its favourite burger vans and ice cream trucks all summer to keep the seaside fun going.

