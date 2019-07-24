Grab your bucket and spade: 'Northampton by the Sea' returns to Market Square for summer

Enjoy the fun of the beach all the way up until August 31 this year in Northampton, with ice cream vans, fairground attractions and rows of deck chairs to help make town centre a hang out spot for the whole family.
The seaside returns to Northampton this summer with the arrival of the popular giant sandpit in the Market Square.
