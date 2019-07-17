Grab your bucket and spade as giant sand pit set to return to Northampton

Northampton by the sea is returning to the Market Square this summer, just in time for families to enjoy during the school holidays.

The family friendly attraction opens on Tuesday, 23 July and will offer all the fun of the beach and fair right in the centre of town.

A giant sand pit, buckets and spades, deck chairs, children’s fairground rides and peek through photo boards will be opening at the bottom of the Market Square seven days a week, weather permitting, from 10am to 4pm until Saturday, 31 August.

Free face painting will also be available at regular intervals during the summer break.

In addition, Northampton’s boots wearing, storytelling giant will visit the beach on Saturday, 10 August.

The giant, which has been created by Festive Road for Northampton Borough Council, will be sharing stories every hour between 12pm and 4pm.

Councillor Phil Larratt, Deputy Leader of the Council, said: “The Market Square beach is a popular annual attraction which we are pleased to be welcoming back as part of a wider programme of family fun in the town.

“We hope people come a long and take advantage of the facilities and events during the school holidays and support the Market Traders and local businesses too.”