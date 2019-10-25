Government backs re-opening railway link from Northampton to Market Harborough

A railway link between Northampton and Market Harborough could be put to work again under a government plan.

Network Rail is reportedly exploring how to reopen the line some 46 years after it last carried passengers.

Transport secretary Grant Schapps says he is "very supportive" of reopening the Market Harborough to Northampton railway line.

Harborough FM reported in early October how planners were considering opening the 14-mile railway as part of the West Northamptonshire Strategic Plan.

Transport secretary Grant Schapps stood in the House of Commons on Thursday (October 24) to announce he was "very supportive" of reopening the line, after he was asked a question by Northampton South MP Andrew Lewer.

Mr Lewer asked: "Could the minister elaborate on plans to reopen the Market Harborough line [...] and what benefits that will bring to the local economy especially around Northampton?"

Mr Schapps replied: "I understand that the reopening is at a formative stage, but I am very supportive of it."

The line closed permanently in 1981 and was converted into the Brampton Valley Way for walkers and cyclists. Parts of the line were used to as part of the Northampton and Lamport Railway.