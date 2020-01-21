Good samaritans donate 60 beanie hats and 60 hygiene packs to Northampton nightshelter

A global charity, The Rapid Relief Team (RRT), is continuing its support for Northampton Borough Council’s Nightshelter.

The charity, made up of volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, has provided 80 blankets and 54 sleeping bags during the past two years.

Councillor Stephen Hibbert, RRT Northampton area team leader Gareth Dixon and Gareths wife Annette Dixon at the handover.

And, they have just dropped off the latest donation of supplies – 60 hygiene packs, 60 beanie hats and 60 pairs of socks.

RRT national operations co-ordinator, Andy Tilbrook, said: “The motto ‘together we change lives’ is excellent and we are making a small contribution to that change.

“Primarily, RRT offers quality catering assistance to charitable and government organisations confronting some of humankind’s greatest challenges.

“This includes major incidents, natural disasters, heart disease, cancer research and the plight of the homeless. Across the globe, we are mobilised and ready to respond where we are needed most.”

Northampton’s nightshelter launched as part of a collective "together we change lives" strategy for the town, is open every night of the year and provides up to 20 men with somewhere safe, warm and dry to stay between 9pm and 9am.

Since its launch in February 2017, the nightshelter has provided a safe place to stay for more than 350 men who were sleeping rough, or at risk of sleeping rough, and 150 volunteers have donated more than 20,000 hours of their spare time.

Councillor Stephen Hibbert, the councils Cabinet member for housing and wellbeing, said: “We rely on donations and the goodwill of a fantastic team of volunteers to ensure that the nightshelter is able to open every night and continue saving and rebuilding people’s lives.

“We’re enormously grateful to everyone who gives so much to help us keep rough sleepers off the streets and help them to move on successfully into settled accommodation.

“The Rapid Relief Team has become a regular contributor to the nightshelter and the help that the team’s volunteers provide is absolutely invaluable.”