A GoFundMe page has been set up to give a terminally ill mother and grandmother a 'Christmas to remember' with her family by her side.

Sally Spencer, from Duston, was diagnosed with stage four womb cancer 18 months ago in March 2020, which was the same time she retired and the pandemic hit the UK.

Two weeks ago, Sally, who is 66, was told by doctors her caner is terminal, her treatment would not continue and to hope to make it through the year.

Sally Spencer with her grandchildren

Sally's daughters, Sarah Shapcott, 40, and Victoria Spencer said: "We found out a couple of weeks ago there is no treatment; she's not ready to go. It just feels so unfair. It was like she had been given a death sentence. She has fought and fought chemotherapy - unfortunately it has not done anything.

"My mum is only 66. She swam a mile everyday, she was fit, healthy, a size 10, didn't smoke and rarely drank. When she was diagnosed she had stage four, it was like boom, it was straight in there. She has been told she is just unlucky.

"Mum didn't want to know how long she had got left. She asked if she will see the year through, the doctor said 'let's hope so'.

"She's in Cynthia Spencer Hospice now. We are hoping she can see Christmas through.

"My mum has been my mum, my dad, my best friend and my rock. She is kind, passionate and strong, always considering others before herself.

"Since the diagnosis we have lived through a rollercoaster of emotional turmoil but she continues to be our warrior."

The family have booked an expensive trip away to Dorchester for six nights from December 23 to December 29 so Sally can make lasting memories one last time.

"That's our goal, just to have Christmas altogether. People have been so kind with their donations. Hopefully we can have a Christmas to remember," Sarah said.

The GoFundMe page has been set up by family friend Hannah Stone to help pay for the trip. So far, at the time of writing (Friday), it has raised £665 of the £1,500 goal.

The GoFundMe reads: "This lady has been to hell and back. She’s helped me in my darkest times so I wanted to give a little back by making her last dream come true.

"With the help and power of social media, I hope this will be possible. Let’s give this beautiful lady her dream Christmas with her family.

"Sally's last wish is to spend Christmas away with her children and grandchildren. We are so desperately hoping we can fulfill this dream for her."

Sarah also wanted to warn women about the 'silent killer' that is womb cancer.

"It's the fourth biggest killer of women in the UK. There is no national awareness at all. It's a silent killer," she added.

"Womb cancer can affect any age. There needs to be more awareness, funding and research to crack it, like we have done with breast cancer."