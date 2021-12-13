Mike Ingram.

Thousands of pounds have been raised to give a well-known and much-loved Northampton historian and father-of-two the 'send off he deserves'.

Northampton historian Mike Ingram died on Friday (December 11), which led to hundreds of tributes to pour in on social media.

Mike's 21-year-old son Finley has since started a GoFundMe page to help pay towards his dad's funeral. So far, at the time of writing (Monday, December 13), the page has raised £3,645 of its £5,000 goal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The GoFundMe page reads: "[On] Friday afternoon my Dad Mike Ingram passed away.

"To many he was a historian who made it his mission to put Northampton on the map. He dedicated over a decade of his life to the preservation of this town's history.

"He was a son, a brother, and a friend to many across our town. To me and my sister he was our Dad. He truly was the best Dad we could've ever asked for.

"He was the kindest person I've ever had the pleasure of knowing, full of understanding and good advice even if I didn't always follow it. It pains me that I only got to spend 21 years of my life with him.

"With this GoFundMe I hope to give my Dad the send off he deserves - paying for his funeral expenses and helping our family. Anything you can give would be a huge help."

Mike was the chair of Northamptonshire Battlefields Society, a volunteer-run registered charity dedicated to the protection, promotion and interpretation of Britain's battlefields. He also previously worked as a defence journalist and photographer.

Mike's published books include Northampton: 5,000 years of history, Northampton Guildhall: A beginner's guide, Richard III and the Battle of Bosworth, The 1460 Battle of Northampton and The Battles and Battlefields of Northamptonshire.

The Northampton: 5000 years of history won the prestigious best publication 2021, awarded by Northamptonshire Heritage Forum.

Finley added: "I was fortunate enough to be able to contact him whenever I wanted and run any historical queries by him. Whenever I had a question or a new historical interest he always knew something.

"If it was a topic he specialised in, especially Northampton history, he could go on for hours. He had a way with talking about history. His passion for it was so evident."

Many donors have also left tributes on the GoFundMe page paying respect to the 'wonderful' historian.

One tribute reads: "Mike will be greatly missed by all who knew him and experienced his passion for history, Northampton, life, and his family.

"My thoughts are with the Ingram family at this terrible time. I will miss you, Mike."

Another wrote: "A great man. A wonderful historian. Thank you Mike."

"A kind, gentle and knowledgeable man. Gone too soon when you still had so much to share.

"Mike, you were an inspiration to us all and will be sorely missed. Northampton and all your friends mourn your passing. RIP," another wrote.