'Glamorous' great-grandma Anne celebrates turning 107 in Northampton care home

107-year-old Anne Murphy has only just decided to slow down after giving up ballroom dancing last year.

After hanging up her dancing shoes the great-grandma of one is easing into her hundreds. She even told her daughter Jean that she expects to be doing great-grandma duties until she's at least 113.

Anne was surrounded by her family, including daughter Jean, granddaughter Jeanette and great-grandaughter Eleanor.

But what do you buy a woman who is 107? "Champagne," her daughter Jean replied. And, nail polish, clothes and several bunches of flowers, of course.

Anne came to live in Northampton after a stint in the Isle of White.

There she lived with her friend, before she passed away, and soon rejoined her family in Northampton, and bought a flat in St James.

There she lived for 15 years until it became time for her to move into Pytchley Court Nursing Home last year.

Throughout her life Anne has seen 24 prime ministers and four monarchs.

Although she has lived a full and varied life it is Anne's glass-half-full attitude which has kept her ticking for 107 years.

Her daughter, Jean who is 81 years old, said: "I think with mum she's very lucky. She's got a wonderful attitude she's always an optimist looking on the brighter side of life.

"Mum is always pretty glamorous for her age and she likes to dress up.

"She used to love ballroom dancing and up until about 18 months ago she danced quite well. She's had a really lovely life."

It was only a year ago when Anne moved out of her flat and into a care home.

"She used to say: 'I'm not going into a home - I'm quite alright'," Jean added.

Anne is also a bit of a dare devil, too. At the tender age of 90 she went up the lift tower to take a peak over the town centre.

Anne, who was born in Derby, became a doctors receptionist at 16 years old.

From there she moved to London to become a waitress at Lyons Corner House in Marble Arch - where she met her husband - Peter - who became a Regimental Sergeant Major in the British Army for 25 years.

During Peter's time in the Army Anne became a stay-at-home mum and doted on her husband and only child Jean. She lived happily married to Peter until he passed away at 75.

Anne, who used to enjoy spending months in Cyprus until she was in her late 80s, spent her birthday party on Sunday surrounded by her close family.

She is a mother to Jean, grand-mother to Jeanette and Stephen and great-grandmother to Eleanor.

