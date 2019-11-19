Girl, 15, missing from Kettering

A 15-year-old girl from Kettering who has been missing since Sunday evening is being urged to contact her family or the police.

Ellie-May Muddiman was last seen on Sunday, November 17, and the police are asking her to confirm she is safe and well by contacting them or her family.

Ellie-May was wearing glasses, a yellow puffer coat, blue leggings, black Fila trainers and carrying a grey bag.

She is 5ft 4in, of medium build and has shoulder length blonde hair.

Ellie-May is known to frequent Northampton.

Police are asking anyone who sees Ellie-May or knows where she is to call them on 101 regarding reference MPK1/3643/19.