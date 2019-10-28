Gins, breads and chutneys on display for Love Northampton Food Fair

It was the fourth run of the Love Northampton Food Fair this October at the Guildhall.

Dozens of treats were on offer such as bread, spices, chutneys, sauces, cakes, biscuits, wine, cider and gin.

And, photographer Kirsty Edmonds, was on hand to snap the delectable delights on Saturday morning where more than 24 businesses were set up to sell their wares for the day.

Those businesses included The Good Loaf, Friars Farm, Fleur Fields Vineyard, Hustle Gin, Fridge Street, Lizzy Jane’s Food, Bite me spices, The Biscuiterie, and Dutch Delights - who were based in the Great Hall and Courtroom.

Fruitful Abundance Northampton were also onsite to offer hot drinks and snacks to anyone wanting to fuel their shopping or take some time out for a rest and a chat.

