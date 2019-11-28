Gin and Rum Festival to make return to Northampton

The largest touring Gin and Rum Festival is heading back to Northampton next year with more than 120 different tipples to choose from.

The County Ground in Abington Avenue is gearing up to welcome drinkers in March next year - with over 60 different gins and 60 different rums up for grabs.

The founder of the Gin and Rum Festival, Bobby Nanua, said: “I am delighted to have the Gin and Rum Festival returning to Northampton County Cricket Ground after the success of the sold-out event last year.

"We have had a fantastic year in 2019 hosting the festival in over 30 cities.

"It is a great pleasure to bring the festival back to Northampton and this year it will be even bigger and better."

The event will also see live entertainment, street food vendors, and of course, the stars of the show, gin and rum for guests to try.

The event will take place over two sessions on Saturday, March 14 2020.

Doors will open for the afternoon session from 12:30pm to 5pm, followed by an evening session, which takes place from 6:30pm to 11pm.

Ticket prices will include a copa gin glass to take home, a Gin and Rum Festival satchel and the all important Gin and Rum guide, featuring all the drinks the festival has to offer.

New for 2020, all attendees will also receive a re-useable steel straw and two miniature gin or rum bottles to take home.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.