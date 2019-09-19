Giant Dr Martens boot to represent Nene Valley on display in Northampton park

A giant Dr Martens boot depicting the Nene Valley has gone on display in Becket's Park to celebrate Northampton's shoe heritage - with the chance to win a bottle of gin.

Northampton Borough Council’s giant boot and shoe trail covers the town with a variety of organisations each adopting a piece of footwear.

The River Nene and its wildlife have been painted onto to shoe by local artist Leanne Conroy for Nenescape Landscape Partnership and Destination Nene Valley.

Nenescape’s interpretation and community engagement officer, Alison Brand-Barker said: “We are so pleased with the final sculpture - the boot is stunning and will certainly stand out.

"But that is not the end of the story, our clever team have also woven in a bit of tech too.

"Those visiting the shoe will be able to scan some of the images on the boot using their smartphone to find out a bit more about the Nene Valley and Nenescape.

"All you need to do is download the Artcodes app from your usual app store and search for ‘Nene Valley’ to find the ‘Boot-iful Nene Valley’ experience.”

East Northamptonshire Councillor Sarah Peacock and board member for Destination Nene Valley hopes the sculpture showcases the valley in a completely unique way.

"We are always trying to be innovative and promote the Nene Valley in a new way and this project certainly achieves that," she said.

There is also a chance to win a bottle of Phipps gin by tweeting @_nenevalley using the hashtag #NeneValleyboot.

Entries must be over 18 and the competition closes at 5pm on September 30.