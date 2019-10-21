'Genuinely lovely' Northampton dad marries fiancee in hospital...seven hours before dying of cancer

A Northampton father of six was able to marry his fiancee in hospital just seven hours before he passed away.

Gary "Gaz" Smart was able to say his vows with his partner Laura in the Talbot Butler Ward in Northampton General Hospital on Saturday (October 21) before losing his battle with cancer just hours later. He was 33.

Friends say Gaz, a mechanic from Pineham who worked at a Kia dealership in Bletchley, was "the hardest working person" who cared deeply for his five children and stepdaughter.

His widow, Laura Smart, told the Chronicle & Echo: "Gary was the most caring person I ever met.

"He was always there for you. He was a cheeky young lad who had the biggest heart going.

"Anyone will tell you if you ever needed something he would be there. He appreciated everyone, but I think he was also shocked by how many people cared about him."

Gary fought a brief battle with an aggressive form of lung cancer that was only diagnosed in September.

He began chemotherapy treatment soon after - but tragically, Laura and Gary were told on Friday (October 18) that he had just days to live.

The medical of NGH's Talbot Butler Ward worked out-of-hours to make sure Gary would pass away a married man. Nurses and healthcare assistants decorated the ward for the service and the couple were married in the hospital on Friday night.

Laura said: "He was in his hospital-issued trousers and I was in jeans and a white top. And that's how we got married.

"We tried to get everyone together as soon as possible and called our friends and family to get over as soon as they could.

"It was a lovely wedding. We managed to say our vows. I'm so proud of him.

"The Talbot Butler ward were amazing. I just can't fault them."

Gary and Laura were married for seven hours - before the 33-year-old dad of six died on Saturday morning (October 19).

Since Gary's diagnosis, a GoFundMe page was launched by his close friends Luke Smith and Steve Levitt to help his family after his death.

The page reads: "Gary was the hardest working man I have ever met. Not a bad bone in his body or a malicious word about anyone. He listened to anyone's problems, had the patience of a saint and sometimes, the smile of a devil.



"I cannot articulate in this language how desperately I ask every good human being to get behind this family and help them see off their dad. He deserved so much more than this in life, and it only fitting they get the help they deserve."

For more information on Gary's story, visit the GoFundMe page.