Generous Northampton woman asks for charity donations rather than presents for her 100th birthday

Betty Sheppard presenting the donations to representatives from the charity.

A generous Northampton woman asked for donations for a chosen charity rather than presents for her 100th birthday.

Betty Sheppard, who has been a big part of the town’s community for her entire life, celebrated her milestone birthday in June at Westonia Court - a retirement complex in Weston Favell - where she was surrounded by neighbours and friends.

Rather than accepting presents for her special birthday, Betty instead asked loved ones for a donation to the Stroke Association, after her son suffered from a stroke a few years ago.

Betty with friends celebrating her milestone birthday.

Betty’s birthday fundraiser raised £1,000, which the charity is extremely grateful for.

A spokesman for the Stroke Association said: “A massive happy birthday to Betty Sheppard from Northampton who turned 100 last month!

“Betty asked for donations to the Stroke Association instead of birthday presents and she presented £1000 to Margaret Atherton and Melanie Else from the charity.

“Everyone at the Stroke Association would like to wish Betty many happy returns and a huge thank you for her donation.”

For 25 years, Betty worked as a clerical officer at Northampton General Hospital and was also a part of many groups and sports teams.