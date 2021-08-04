Generous Northampton woman asks for charity donations rather than presents for her 100th birthday
Betty has raised £1,000 for charity after her son suffered from a stroke a few years ago
A generous Northampton woman asked for donations for a chosen charity rather than presents for her 100th birthday.
Betty Sheppard, who has been a big part of the town’s community for her entire life, celebrated her milestone birthday in June at Westonia Court - a retirement complex in Weston Favell - where she was surrounded by neighbours and friends.
Rather than accepting presents for her special birthday, Betty instead asked loved ones for a donation to the Stroke Association, after her son suffered from a stroke a few years ago.
Betty’s birthday fundraiser raised £1,000, which the charity is extremely grateful for.
A spokesman for the Stroke Association said: “A massive happy birthday to Betty Sheppard from Northampton who turned 100 last month!
“Betty asked for donations to the Stroke Association instead of birthday presents and she presented £1000 to Margaret Atherton and Melanie Else from the charity.
“Everyone at the Stroke Association would like to wish Betty many happy returns and a huge thank you for her donation.”
For 25 years, Betty worked as a clerical officer at Northampton General Hospital and was also a part of many groups and sports teams.
Betty was the women’s bowls captain at Kingsthorpe Bowling Club in 1992 and 1997, she was also the president of the Women’s Guild, Spinney Hill in 1956 and in 2019 she represented the Northampton Women’s Institute at the Queen’s Garden Party held at Buckingham Palace.