Generosity outpour after public gifts Northampton's Fairy Godmother 70 more prom dresses

More than 40 boys and girls were helped by Northampton's very own Fairy Godmother this year who loaned them a free outfit for their prom.

BMW admin worker, Vicky Foster, 46, began her transformation towards becoming Northampton's very own Fairy Godmother after she responded to a call put out on the Earls Barton Is Kind Facebook page.

Vicky's spare room has been transformed into a dazzling dressing room filled with prom, red carpet, and wedding dresses, and suits.

A posting for the Facebook page asked for someone to become a prom coordinator for teenagers who might not be able to afford their dream prom dress, or a new suit this summer.

Since taking on the voluntary role four months ago, she has gone from having just a handful of dresses in her house to fully kitting out her spare room with clothing rails to make room for 202 gowns.

Since the Chronicle & Echo covered Vicky's story last month nearly 70 more dresses have been donated - with people travelling as far as Spalding, in Lincolnshire, to give her their old dress.

Vicky, who has loaned out about 50 dresses for prom and wedding-goers this summer, said: "The reaction has been wonderful. The girls' parents have been so excited when they left.

"I've had beautiful photos and really lovely emails thanking me for everything and how much it meant.

"I will definitely be doing it next year. It clearly is needed. I just wish I could afford to give up work and do it full time."

Now the prom season has almost drawn to a close prom-goers can now donate their gowns and suits to Vicky for next years' boys and girls to use.