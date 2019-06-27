Gas explosion in Northampton town centre caused by leak from nearby takeaway and 'underground electrical fault'

Fire crews have been able to trace the cause of a gas explosion in Northampton town centre this afternoon.

Police cars, fire engines and utility companies are all at the scene outside Sol Central in Marefair following the incident around 1.20pm today (June 27).

The explosion was caused by a domestic gas leak at Pizza Hot takeaway and an underground electrical short.

A police cordon is in place and Marefair is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Now, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue has now confirmed the explosion was caused by a domestic gas leak from the nearby Pizza Hot takeaway, on Marefair, combined with an "underground electrical fault".

As a result, members of the public inside the cordon on Marefair have been evacuated.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Watch Commander Rob Green told the Chronicle and Echo: "We are dealing with an electrical short underground and we are dealing with a domestic gas leak.

"We have risk assessed it and have put a cordon in place to protect the public.

"We will reduce the cordon as soon as we deem is safe."

Meanwhile, guests at the Ibis Hotel have not been evacuated - but while the cordon is up, no one is allowed in or out of the building.