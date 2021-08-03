Gang of five teenagers arrested after scramble bike stolen outside Northampton's Super Sausage cafe
Five teenagers arrested over robbery in Far Cotton
Five teenagers have been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was had his scramble bike stolen by a gang in Northampton.
Detectives say that all five — four males aged between 15 and 18 plus a 17-year-old girl — have been released on bail pending further enquiries into the incident near the Super Sausage cafe in St Leonard's Road.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The bike owner was approached by three males and a female between 8.30pm and 9.15pm last Saturday (July 24). They pushed him off his motorbike before stealing it.
"Our officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have any information which could assist with the investigation. Please call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 using our incident number 21000382181."