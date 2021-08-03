Gang of five teenagers arrested after scramble bike stolen outside Northampton's Super Sausage cafe

Five teenagers have been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was had his scramble bike stolen by a gang in Northampton.

Detectives say that all five — four males aged between 15 and 18 plus a 17-year-old girl — have been released on bail pending further enquiries into the incident near the Super Sausage cafe in St Leonard's Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The bike owner was approached by three males and a female between 8.30pm and 9.15pm last Saturday (July 24). They pushed him off his motorbike before stealing it.

Super Sausage