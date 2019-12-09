GAME retailer in Northampton town centre shuts its doors

A video game store in Northampton town centre has shut its doors for the last time.

Northampton's high street lost another branded retailer last week with the closure of GAME in the Drapery.

The store in the Drapery has closed its shutters for the last time.

It comes after its parent company, Game Digital Ltd, was taken over in July this year by Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley, who ordered an immediate review of all 500 stores across the UK and Spain.

Meanwhile, "hardware" sales of video games have seen a decline in recent years and customers move toward buying downloadable copies of titles.

It means the nearest GAME store to Northampton is now at Weston Favell shopping centre.

Game Digital Ltd has been contacted for a comment.