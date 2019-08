Students from across Northampton have been celebrating beating their expectations, and getting into their chosen sixth forms today. See if you can spot yourself in our picture gallery - photographed by Louise Smith.

1. Caroline Chisholm School Vice principal of Caroline Chisholm School with student Anna Cobb. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Caroline Chisholm School Adam Duffy. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Caroline Chisholm School Harmandal Singh Bhungal. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Caroline Chisholm School Taylor Griffiths, pictured with mum Jo and dad Paul. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more