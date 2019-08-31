Furious Northampton pub staff owed hundreds of pounds by former employers

Fomer staff at a Northampton pub are chasing their previous employers over hundreds of pounds worth of unpaid wages.

Lion Group, which claimed to own and operate the Wedgewood in Abington Street has handed the reigns of the venue over to a new firm, though the identity of the new operator is unclear.

The Wedgewood opened in Abington Street in March 2018, thanks to investment from the Dutch brewers Heineken. Businessman Daniel Fisher claimed to be the owner in press reports at the time, while the operations manager over the past year-and-a-half has been Christopher Tearne.

But staff have criticised the conduct of their former employers after a series of issues over their pay.

Several workers have reported being underpaid, deducted pay as punishment, or not paid at all over recent months. One former barmaid who tried to chase up £140 she was owed was told she was being 'threatening' before her incoming emails were blocked.

On Wednesday, staff were due to receive their August pay packet. But another former employee says he is currently chasing more than £600.

He told the Chronicle and Echo: "It has put me in a really big situation. I now cannot afford to pay my rent or anything."

Payslips seen by the Chron show that earlier this year three bar supervisors were also docked a combined £700 in unspecified 'wastages'.

Neither of the employees deducted pay claim to know what the wastages refer to - or indeed how that amount was calculated.

A spokesman purporting to be from the Heineken legal department told the Chron the wastages were deducted because stock had gone missing. However, when asked to supply evidence or an official statement, the spokesman did not comply.

The team there have complained of a number of issues with their pay in recent months, which they wanted to raise with the Northampton Chronicle & Echo for a response.

The Chron has now spoken to five members of staff – all of whom claimed to have either been paid late or paid the incorrect amount of money since working at The Wedgewood.

One employee who spoke to the Chron showed us a readout from the signing-in system showing he had worked 163 hours. His payslip, on the other hand, showed he was only paid for 146 of those.

Another employee has filed an ACAS dispute with the Lion Group over her dismissal.

Mother-of-two Caroline Sacker, says that, during 2018, she was simply taken off the shift rotas without being formally sacked. Her attempts to recover her unpaid wages are still ongoing.

"It was frustrating," said the 26-year-old of Bellinge. "It was my first bar job and I was expected to know what to do without any formal training."

The Chron has also seen evidence to suggest the owners of the Wedgewood were being chased over unpaid debts.

On June 11, the company was handed a warning that bailiffs would be sent in if a £14,433 VAT bill was not paid swiftly.

Solicitors' letters have also been received on behalf of two private companies and on June 25, the firm owed £12,629 in business rates.

The Lion Group has been contacted for comment, but at the time of publication, it had not issued a response.