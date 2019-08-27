Funeral fundraiser set up for Northampton man Glenn Davies as murder inquiry continues

More than £350 has been donated to cover the costs of Glenn Davies funeral after he died following an assault in Northampton.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said Glenn Davies, from Northampton, was assaulted in The Old Bank pub in St Giles Square shortly before midnight on Saturday, August 24.

The back entrance of the Old Bank pub was still cordoned off last night by the police while forensics examined the scene.

Paramedics attended the scene and he was transferred to the University Hospital in Coventry where he died at about 7.40pm on Sunday, August 25.

Yesterday (Monday) a 28-year-old Northampton man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being questioned by detectives.

Emma Barker has now set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Glenn Davies' funeral costs - and (at the time of writing) £357 has been raised.

Floral tributes have been left attached to the fence nearby.

Emma said: "On 24th of August a lovely, young caring gentleman’s life was unfortunately taken.

"Glenn was the life of the party always smiling, laughing and cracking the jokes there was never a time he would not check up on his loved ones, this was a shock to everyone but especially to his mother, father and his sister.

"So, I have set [up] this funded page to help the family out and give Glenn the best send of he deserves. Anything makes a huge difference for Glenn's grieving family."

Bunches of flowers have since been left at the scene where Mr Davies was assaulted and a police cordon was still in place yesterday evening (Monday).

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.