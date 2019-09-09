Funds for Northampton's Daisy Ellis will go to Sarcoma UK as treatment options run out

"Believe me when I say, if I could survive on love, happiness and support alone, I would live forever."

These are the words of inspirational Daisy Ellis who has captured the hearts of Northampton.

Daisy pictured with her mum, dad and brother.

In the past few months the town and beyond has rallied behind the 23-year-old to help fund a drugs trial to treat her rare form of cancer called Sarcoma, in the UK, as it could not be done on the NHS.

Not only has this newspaper backed Daisy's cause but more than 4,800 all digged deep into their pockets to raise £106,015 online, not forgetting the hundreds of pounds raised through charity football matches and bake sales.

In a heartfelt message posted to Daisy's GoFundMe page yesterday (Monday), her mum Justine, dad Jonathon, brother Jacob and Daisy said that her condition has deteriorated and she may only have weeks to live.

After an MRI scan last week, Daisy has been told the cancer has spread to her spinal chord and that has given her paralysis from the abdomen downwards.

She has also had more radiotherapy to her spine to help stop tumours in her neck affecting her upper limbs - but so far there has been no change.

The message reads: "Daisy’s oncology team have made the difficult decision to withdraw further treatment as she has not responded to the fourth line chemotherapy and is now too unwell for the immunotherapy drug we have been fundraising for.

"They have told Daisy she may only have weeks rather than months left. We just need to decide where the best place is for Daisy (probably home) but at this moment she is too unwell to come home.

"We’re so sorry to tell you all this but wanted to update you as there are a lot of fundraising events still planned and we felt it was only right to let everyone know the funds are unlikely to now be used for Daisy’s treatment."

All the money generously raised by fundraisers will, as previously mentioned, go to Sarcoma UK.

The message continues: "The generosity of the 4,800, people who have donated so far, and the hundreds of others who have via fundraisers has been an inspiration to Daisy and the family to keep pushing on and we are all truly grateful for this to everyone.

"To quote Daisy, ‘believe me when I say, if I could survive on love, happiness and support alone, I would live forever'. Our priority now is to ensure Daisy is comfortable and as pain free as possible. Thank you once again."

