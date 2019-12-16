Fundraising team made up of mum, son and family friend donate £1,200 cheque from inaugural charity ball

The inaugural charity ball of a new Northampton organisation could help fund a 'crucial' service for people with brain injuries.

Northampton-group 'Let's Celebrate' has taken on the mantle of holding an annual dance and dinner at the Park Inn by Radisson in Silver Street.

The team, made up of a mother, her son and a family friend, have taken over running the annual autumn ball after previous organisers Aces stepped back last year.

Now, the close-knit team was able to donate the proceeds from their first ball in October in the form of a £1,200 cheque for Northampton neurological charity Headway on Thursday (December 12).

Co-organiser Leon Young said: "We were really happy get such a good response at our first ball. Over 270 people came out to support us.

"We're really looking forward to doing this every year and making a difference for charities in Northampton.

"I like to think we've shaken up the annual ball and did something different. We sort of started from scratch this year and pulled it off i such a short space of time. We'll have even more time to next year to make it as good as it can get."

'Let's Celebrate' - led by Leon, his mum Patricia young and family friend Sona Thompson - hope to hold ball each year and donate the proceeds to different Northampton charities.

The cheque for £1,200 was presented to Headway, based in Kings Heath Industrial Estate, on Thursday.

Manager Margot Basketfield said: "This donation couldn't come at a more crucial time for Headway. I hope to use this money will go towards setting up an information service for people who are learning to live with brain injuries.

"Thank you to Patricia, Leon and Sona for their work. They were great to have and we're very, very grateful."

Photo by Diane Lewis.