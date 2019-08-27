Fun day to take place in Northampton in memory of premature baby Lenny Cross

A family fun day is set to take place this weekend to commemorate the life of Lenny Cross and raise money for two charities - Sands and The Lewis Foundation.

In 2014, Natalie Cunningham and Nick Cross, of Kingsthorpe, lost their little boy Lenny following complications after he was born extremely premature.

Head along to the family fun day at the Obelisk Centre on Saturday.

But the family hasn't let the loss of Lenny define their future and have been dedicated to raising money for Sands - a stillbirth and neonatal death charity - who helped them through their loss.

They held their first fundraiser in 2015 but, they say, the weather prevented them from raising as much money as possible, albeit they still managed to fundraise £1,000 for Sands, but they were unable to use the activities outside.

This year they want to do things bigger and better and are hoping for a sunny day on Saturday to fundraise for Sands and Northampton-based cancer charity, The Lewis Foundation.

The Lewis Foundation raises money to provide free gift packs to cancer patients at Northampton General, and surrounding hospitals, which have proved invaluable to patients receiving treatment.

The Lewis Foundation has become important to Natalie as cancer is an illness close to her heart and she went to school with Lorraine, the charity founder.

Natalie said: "This year not only marks five years since my son Lenny was born, and died, but it is also the 10-year anniversary of my mum's death.

"My mum, Carol, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in July of 2009 at age 53, and she died three weeks later."

The fun day is taking place this Saturday (August 31) from noon until 3pm at the Obelisk Centre - and entry is free.

Activities on the day include a bouncy castle and a 25ft inflatable slide, a football tournament, henna tattoos, face painting, a family quiz, tug-of-war and pony rides for the whole family.

Natalie added: "We were really let down by the weather - it was just so bad. All of the activities that were going to happen just couldn't.

"We want to raise a lot more than £1,000. We are hoping it does not rain because we want to surpass our total from that year.

"It seemed nice to do it on the anniversaries this year."

Sands Helpline

t: 0808 164 3332

e: helpline@sands.org.uk

The helpline is for anyone who has been affected by the death of a baby and wants to talk to someone about their experience.

The helpline team are there to listen and give support, and can advise you about finding local help, whether from a Sands group or other counselling services, or information about other relevant support organisations.