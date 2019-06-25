Fun and sunshine at Northampton sausage and cider festival - in pictures

The popular event made a welcome return for 2019 at the Old Scouts Rugby Field in Rushmere Road on Friday and Saturday (June 21/22).

The festival featured more than 30 real ciders from artisan producers in Northants and beyond including fruit ciders and sparkling craft cider.

Food stalls were selling a variety of sausages - from artisan hot dogs, smoked long dogs to Polish kielbasa, Boerewors to Bratwurst - as well as tacos and cheese and chorizo griddled cheese toasties.

A great line-up of live music entertained the crowds alongside family fun for little ones.

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds.

