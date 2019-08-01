From the Amalfi Coast to Northampton: Italian street food outlet set to open within a month

A fast-food outlet coming to Northampton town centre has promised "authentic street food" straight from the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

Renovation work has begun on an empty shop front in Dychurch Lane to get Bello Mio Amalfitana Street Food ready for launch later this month.

A new fast food outlet, "Bello Mio" has been announced for Dychurch Lane.

It hopes to serve a line up of foods inspired by the southern coast of Italy, including pizza by the slice, meatballs in sauce and cannoli pastries.

Owner Vincenzo Memoli told the Chronicle and Echo: "It's going to be street food straight from the Amalfi Coast in the lungomare style.

"I want it to be totally organic with supplies imported straight from Italy.

"I have a great team with me. I grew up in southern Italy and our food will be what all southern Italians eat at home."

An artist's impression of the ongoing development in Fish Street and Dychurch Lane.

The outlet will style itself after the street food parlours of an Italian lungomare - which is the stretch of a town or city that faces the coast.

Bello Mio is set to open later in August.

The shopfront in Dychurch Lane is next door to the former Papa Cino's Italian restaurant that closed its doors in April 2018 when its lease came to an end.

It was teased at the time that Papa Cino's could one day return to the street corner - but the new Bello Mio outlet is not related to the restaurant in any way.

The corner of Dychurch Lane and Fish Street.

It comes as renovation work continues to refit the floors above Dychurch into student flats and convert the ground floor into a new cafe.