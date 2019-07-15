From illegally parked cars and a seized limo to drones and queuing traffic, all in a weekend's work for Northamptonshire Police at British Grand Prix

The senior police officer behind the operation at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone over the weekend has thanked colleages who helped make the event run safely.

Supt Dennis Murray, from Northamptonshire Police, said the feedback was positive and praised the community approach by officers.

In a social media post on Sunday night from the force, Supt Murray thanked all those involved: "The policing operation for the 2019 #BritishGP is coming to an end after a busy four days here at #Silverstone. @SuptMurray reflects on a successful operation and thanks officers, staff, partners and racegoers for their help in ensuring a safe, secure and enjoyable event weekend."

There were a number of incidents over the grand prix weekend.

Several motorists with Fixed Penalty Notices for Obstruction after 39 vehicles were parked illegally on grass verges on Dadford Road, close to the circuit. The vehicles were then recovered to a nearby field to ensure the safety of other road users.

Supt Murray said: “The parking restrictions were clearly marked and were put in place to ensure the safety of the many hundreds of people camping in the nearby campsites who have been walking to and from the circuit over the past four days, and who would be returning to the site following the race this afternoon.

“We have liaised closely with partner agencies and Silverstone Circuits and, as well as issuing parking tickets, we took the joint decision remove as many vehicles as possible from the verges in the interest of public safety.”

There were also two drones seized over the weekend that had been caught by police, which prompted a warning from Supt Murray on social media.

"Please follow our advice regarding NO Drone usage within the @silverstone 2.5 mile restriction or you risk prosecution. We have drone detection software in operation with @northantsfire @NorthantsPolice."

The Chron also reported how a couple were taken to the circuit by officers after police stopped the limo they were travelling in and found the driver was suspected of committing a number of driving offences.

The decision received some criticism with some asking whether being a "taxi service" for the couple was a good use of taxpayers' money.

But Supt Murray replied: "As the Commander for this operation I support the action taken....all of it. We will not leave people stranded in a busy vehicle area. I do support their actions."

With thousands of people descending on the area and campsites sold out, Supt Murray said he had received good feedback about low levels of crime.

"Feedback from a campsite @SilverstoneUK - We have had no tent thefts or crimes because of the visible presence and engagement of @NorthantsPolice @ThamesVP," Supt Murray said.

The operation continued long after the British Grand Prix ended.

"Officers and staff will continue working with @SilverstoneUK throughout this evening. 19000 cars will exit the site, a music concert- Soul2Soul , thousands of campers and more. This event does not end with the race," Supt Murray added.